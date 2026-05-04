Indian Market Likely To Open On Flat To Negative Note; Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - Lower GIFT Nifty futures, weak Asian stocks and the overnight negative close on Wall Street point to a flat to negative start for Indian shares on Tuesday.

Dut to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, the mood in global stock markets has turned subdued again.

In the Indian market, investors will be mostly reacting to corporate earnings updates.

Ambuja Cements reported a 78.5% jump in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of 2025-26, compared with the year-ago quarter.

Tata Technologies posted a modest 8% increase in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of its financial year 2025-26, compared to a year ago.

BHEL's net profit more than doubled in the quarter ended March 2026 to Rs 1,290.47 crore, from the year-ago quarter.

Jindal Stainless's net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, jumped more than 41% compared to its earnings in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Larsen & Toubro, United Breweries, Coforge, SRF, Punjan National Bank, Shoppers Stop and Voltamp Transformers will be announcing their quarterly results today.

Despite paring a good portion of early gains, key Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty50 closed on a firm note on Monday, as investors reacted to a slew of earnings updates and encouraging vehicles sales data from leading automobile manufacturers.

A good show by the National Democratic Allianz (led by the Bharatiya Janata Party) in assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, which rose to 77,910.75 in early trades, gaining almost 1,000 points in the process, ended the session with a gain of 355.90 points or 0.46% at 77,269.40, near the day's low.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 settled with a gain of 121.75 points or 0.51% at 24,119.30, well off the day's high of 24,290.20.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages all moved to the downside on the day, with the Dow showing a notable decline.

The Dow slumped 557.37 points or 1.1% to 48,941.90, the S&P 500 fell 29.37 points or 0.4% to 7,200.75 and the Nasdaq dipped 46.64 points or 0.2% to 25,067.80.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came amid a substantial increase by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures surging by more than 3% after a social media post from the United Arab Emirates's Defense Ministry said four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected toward various areas across the country.

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