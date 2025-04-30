Markets
SPX

Indexes Log 3rd Monthly Drop Despite Strong April Finish

April 30, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

The market rebounded by the closing bell, brushing off recession concerns after this morning's gross domestic product (GDP) reading showed the economy contracted in the first quarter. Both the S&P 500 and Dow logged their seventh consecutive wins, while the Nasdaq closed modestly in the red. For April, all three benchmarks logged a third consecutive monthly loss. Now, all eyes on Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) earnings after the close. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Chip stock bull signal has never been wrong.
  • A peek into next week's busy economic calendar. 
  • Plus, the top 25 stocks to own in May; behind SMCI's steep drop; and post-earnings trouble for two popular picks.

Closing Index Summary April 302025

NYSE and Nasdaq April 302025

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is cutting more jobs at the Department of Health and Human Services. (CNBC)
  2. New Jersey transit officials suggests travelers stay home and work remote as threats of a union railway strike loom. (Bloomberg)
  3. How to trade the 'sell in May then go away' signal.
  4. Red-hot computer stock slammed after outlook update.
  5. Bear notes, earnings drag two popular stock picks.

Earnings April 302025

Unusual Options April 302025

Oil Logs Worst Month in 3 Years

Tensions regarding Saudi Arabia's output decisions and global trade crises sent crude to an April drop of 18% -- its worst monthly performance in over three years. For the session, June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.20, or 3.6%, to finish at $58.22 per barrel.

Though the safe haven asset managed to pare some of yesterday's losses, gold still finished markedly lower for the day. However, an April gain of 6% secured its fourth monthly win in the black. June-dated gold shed 0.5%, to settle around $3,318.50 an ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.