Nasdaq-100 Index®: What It Is, Top Holdings, and How to Invest in Leading Tech and Growth Stocks

What Is the Nasdaq-100 Index?

The Nasdaq-100 index tracks roughly 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®.

The index includes industries that define the 21st-century economy, including:

Technology

Retail

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Biotechnology

Transportation

Media

Basic Definition and Characteristics

The index focuses on the technology sector, tracking long-standing tech giants and promising start-ups. The Nasdaq-100 has these key characteristics:

Innovation-Focused: Excludes financial companies to highlight innovative organizations driving economic growth Global Reach: Includes leading national and international companies Diverse Industry Leaders: Features major organizations in healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial sectors Market Capitalization-Based Weighting: Tracks the overall economy with market cap-weighting Regularly Updated: Keeps the index current via quarterly reviews and rebalancing A Growth-Focused Benchmark: Measures and guides growth-oriented investment strategies Nasdaq Support and Insights: Provide continuous research and analytics throughout the index’s lifecycle

Historical Background and Creation (1985)

At its inception in 1985, the index represented a combined market capitalization of approximately $58 billion. Today, it includes many of the world’s most valuable companies and collectively represents roughly $27 trillion in market capitalization. The Nasdaq-100 was designed to be and still is an assessment of the 100 largest non-financial companies by market capitalization listed on the Nasdaq.

How Nasdaq-100 Differs from Other Major Indexes

Unlike broader market indexes, the Nasdaq-100 excludes financial companies to concentrate on innovative companies shaping today’s economy. With a significant emphasis on technology and growth-oriented firms, it has greater exposure to technology and other growth-oriented sectors and increases the influence of large, non-financial companies on index performance.

Nasdaq-100 Index Composition and Holdings

The Nasdaq-100 Index is composed of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, with companies weighted by modified market capitalization rather than being weighted equally. This structure means a small number of mega-cap companies can have a significant influence on overall index performance.

Types of Companies Represented in Nasdaq-100 and the “Magnificent 7”

The Nasdaq-100 Index features a diverse mix of the largest and most influential non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. Its holdings include leading technology innovators, major consumer brands, and dominant players in sectors such as healthcare, telecommunications, and biotechnology. The index is known for including both established giants and emerging growth companies, offering exposure to organizations at the forefront of digital transformation, e-commerce, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and next-generation communications.

A significant portion of the index’s weight is typically concentrated in a group of mega-cap technology firms often referred to as the “Magnificent 7” companies like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. These industry leaders are recognized for their outsized influence on the index due to their market capitalization and innovation-driven growth. Alongside these titans, the Nasdaq-100 also includes companies from sectors such as biotechnology, media, and industrials, ensuring a broad representation of the modern economy’s most dynamic and transformative organizations.

Sector Breakdown and Industry Allocation

The industry composition of the Nasdaq-100 shifts over time to reflect changes in market dynamics and company performance. Generally, the index is most heavily weighted toward the technology sector, followed by consumer discretionary and healthcare companies. These three sectors consistently represent the largest portions of the index, underscoring its focus on innovation and growth-oriented industries.

Company Eligibility Requirements and Criteria

To be included, companies must meet several eligibility requirements. Each company must:

Not be involved in bankruptcy proceedings

Be registered in the United States

Be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, or have traded on another major exchange for at least three consecutive months if recently transferred to Nasdaq

Be classified as a non-financial company, meaning it operates outside the financial sector

Maintain an average daily trading volume of at least 200,000 shares over a three-month period to ensure sufficient liquidity

All eligible companies are graded on their market value, and the largest eligible companies are included in the Nasdaq-100.

How the Nasdaq-100 Index Is Constructed and Weighted

Stock indexes work based on their weighting methodology. Index performance is driven not only by which companies are included but by how much influence each company has on overall returns.

Modified Market Capitalization Methodology

The Nasdaq-100 is a modified market capitalization-weighted index. This means the companies in the index are assigned different “weights” based on their market value or size. Essentially, bigger companies have more weight and, therefore, have a bigger impact on index performance.

For example, Company A has a market value of $500 billion and Company B at $50 billion. A small price change in Company A would move the Nasdaq-100 far more than the same percentage change in Company B, reflecting Company A’s larger role in the index.

Weight Limits and Concentration Rules

This weighting system is excellent at accurately reflecting the market, but it is at risk of overconcentration. This occurs when the index is heavily weighted by a single issuer.

The Nasdaq-100 limits overconcentration with its weighting methodology, applied during each quarterly rebalance:

Stage 1: Issuer weights cap at 20% (of the index) if their weights exceed 24%.

Stage 2: The aggregate weight of issuers whose weights exceed 4.5% is reset to 40% if their aggregate weight exceeds 48%.

Another capping process that takes place annually in December is even stricter. It begins with the final weights from the most recent quarterly rebalance that serve as the starting point for the review:

Stage 1: If no individual security exceeds 15% of the index, the existing weights remain unchanged. If any security is above that level, weights are adjusted so that no single security accounts for more than 14% of the index.

Stage 2: If the total combined weight of the five largest securities is 40% or less, the Stage 1 weights become final. If the top five exceed 40%, their combined weight is reduced to 38.5%. To maintain fair ranking, all other securities are capped at the lower of 4.4% or the weight of the fifth-largest security.

If these adjustments still don’t meet the index’s weighting rules, the process is repeated over and over until all limits are satisfied. Plus, in addition to these scheduled rebalances, the Nasdaq-100 also includes provisions for special, ad-hoc rebalances if concentration becomes excessive between rebalancing periods.

Nasdaq-100 Rebalancing and Maintenance Process

The Nasdaq-100 follows a rules-based maintenance process designed to keep the index aligned with market realities while limiting excessive concentration risk.

Quarterly Review Schedule and Timeline

This is the reconstitution and rebalancing schedule:

Reconstitution Frequency Annually Rebalance Frequency Quarterly Reconstitution Reference Dates Last trading day of November Reconstitution Announcement Dates After the close on the second Friday in December Reconstitution Effective Dates At market open on the first trading day following the third Friday in December Rebalance Reference Dates Last trading day of February, May, August, and November, respectively Rebalance Announcement Dates After the close on the second Friday in March, June, September, and December Rebalance Effective Dates At market open on the first trading day following the third Friday in March, June, September, and December

Special Rebalancing Rules (4.5%/48% Thresholds)

If the index becomes overly concentrated based on end-of-day values, it may trigger a special rebalance. This can happen in two situations:

If any single company grows beyond a 24% weight, or If the combined weight of all companies above 4.5% exceeds 48%

When a special rebalance is required, Nasdaq provides advance notice, including both the reference date and effective date. The special rebalance follows the exact same process used for regular quarterly updates, so it’s relatively straightforward.

Recent Rebalancing Examples and Impact

In July 2023, the Nasdaq-100 implemented a special rebalance to address rising concentration. The goal was to reduce the outsized influence of a handful of mega-cap companies while preserving the index’s overall structure and market representation.

The weights of the seven largest companies were lowered proportionally according to their market cap size. Most other companies in the index benefited from this adjustment, since they received modestly higher weights. These increases helped rebalance exposure across a broader set of constituents.

The 2023 special rebalance resulted in a 12% one-way turnover. Before the rebalancing, the largest seven companies made up 56% of the index, and after, they made up 44%. This is a larger turnover than a typical scheduled rebalance for the index, but still significantly lower than standard turnover levels in other actively managed indexes.

How To Invest in the Nasdaq-100 Index

Investors have a wide range of investment options depending on their location and investment goals. These options include exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other products that track the Nasdaq-100.

ETF Investment Options (QQQ and Alternatives)

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one of the more popular ways to invest in the Nasdaq-100 because they:

Trade like stocks

Offer daily liquidity

Have lower costs than actively managed funds generally

The most popular option is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), established in 1999. This ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index and is one of the most heavily traded ETFs in the world. For investors seeking a lower-cost, long-term alternative, Invesco Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQM) also tracks the same index but offers a lower expense ratio.

Globally, investors can also access Nasdaq-100exposure through region-specific ETFs, including UCITS ETFs in Europe, CAD-denominated ETFs in Canada, and local listings across Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Africa.

Mutual Funds and Index Fund Choices

Mutual funds and index funds are another way to gain Nasdaq-100 exposure. A mutual fund pools investor capital to invest in a diversified portfolio and is priced once daily at net asset value. An index fund is a passive investment vehicle that tracks the performance of a specific market index by holding the same securities in the same proportions as that index. In the United States, the following options provide diversified exposure without intraday trading:

Outside the U.S., many countries offer locally domiciled Nasdaq-100 mutual funds that mirror the index and align with regional investment rules. For high-net-worth investors, separately managed accounts (SMAs) and direct indexing strategies allow customized Nasdaq-100 exposure with potential tax optimization and exclusion of specific holdings.

Futures, Options, and Other Investment Vehicles

Nasdaq futures are contracts that let investors bet on or protect against where the Nasdaq market is headed without having to buy or sell the individual stocks themselves.

Nasdaq futures products include:

E-mini Nasdaq-100: smaller, more accessible contracts that require less capital and are popular with individual traders

Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index: even smaller-sized versions of the E-mini contracts

TAIFEX Nasdaq-100: denominated in Taiwan dollars for foreign investors

Alternatively, Nasdaq-100 options are contracts that give investors a choice, not an obligation, to buy or sell exposure to the Nasdaq-100 at a specific price within a set time period. Investors are still investing in the index, not individual companies. North American investors can consider the Nasdaq-100 Index Options (NDX) and the Nasdaq-100 Micro Index Options (XND).

The last investment vehicle to consider is annuities. These products allow investors to participate in the performance of the index while operating within an insurance-based structure, usually designed for long-term growth and retirement planning. Nasdaq-100–linked annuities still provide exposure to broader economic trends.

Nasdaq-100 Performance Analysis and Returns

The Nasdaq-100 has historically delivered higher long-term returns than broader benchmarks. However, it also has a distinct risk and volatility profile that investors should factor into their analysis. I

Historical Performance vs. S&P 500

Despite recent market volatility, the Nasdaq-100 Total Return™ Index has maintained cumulative returns more than twice those of the S&P 500 Total Return Index. As of 12/31/2025, an analysis of annual total returns shows the Nasdaq-100 Total Return Index outperformed the S&P 500 in 12 of the past 17 years, delivering an average annual return of 18.2%.

In 2023, the Nasdaq-100 rose 55%, marking its strongest calendar year since 1999 and its widest outperformance versus the S&P 500 since 2020.

Nasdaq-100 vs. Other Major Indexes Comparison

The Nasdaq-100, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 indexes all use their own methodology. Understanding how they differ informs investment behavior and market interpretation.

The Difference Between Nasdaq and S&P 500

The Nasdaq-100 Index and the S&P 500 are two of the most widely followed equity benchmarks in the United States. Both indexes track large U.S. companies and are market-capitalization weighted, but they serve different purposes within a portfolio due to differences in composition, sector exposure, and risk profile.

These are the key differences investors should be aware of:

Number of Companies: Nasdaq-100 tracks 100 companies; S&P 500 tracks 500.

Nasdaq-100 tracks 100 companies; S&P 500 tracks 500. Exchange Requirement: Nasdaq-100 includes primary U.S. listing exclusively on the Nasdaq Stock Market; S&P 500 includes U.S.-domiciled stocks trading on U.S. exchanges.

Nasdaq-100 includes primary U.S. listing exclusively on the Nasdaq Stock Market; S&P 500 includes U.S.-domiciled stocks trading on U.S. exchanges. Financial Sector: Nasdaq-100 excludes financial-sector businesses, while S&P 500 includes them.

Nasdaq-100 excludes financial-sector businesses, while S&P 500 includes them. Sector Concentration: Nasdaq-100 focuses on technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services; S&P 500 focuses on technology, financials, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, and more.

Nasdaq-100 vs. Nasdaq Composite

Don’t confuse the Nasdaq-100 with the Nasdaq Composite Index. The Nasdaq Composite® tracks all companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and was introduced in 1971, alongside the launch of Nasdaq itself. The Nasdaq-100 was launched on January 31, 1985, to spotlight the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq.

Both indexes are market-cap weighted, but they have key differences:

Number of Companies: Nasdaq-100 includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Composite includes all Nasdaq-listed companies, totaling more than 2,500 stocks.

Nasdaq-100 includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Composite includes all Nasdaq-listed companies, totaling more than 2,500 stocks. Sector Allocation: Nasdaq-100 applies stricter inclusion rules, while the Nasdaq Composite offers broader sector and size diversification.

Nasdaq-100 applies stricter inclusion rules, while the Nasdaq Composite offers broader sector and size diversification. Market Capitalization: The Nasdaq Composite includes many smaller, early-stage companies, which can increase volatility. The Nasdaq-100 narrows exposure to the largest and most established Nasdaq companies.

Performance Comparison and Risk-Return Profiles

When analyzing performance, it is essential to specify the time frame and as-of date for all returns and volatility figures to provide clarity and relevance. As of 12/31/2025, the Nasdaq-100 Total Return Index continued to outpace the S&P 500 Total Return Index over extended periods. For example, over the most recent 10-year period ending 12/31/2025, the Nasdaq-100 delivered a cumulative total return that significantly exceeded the S&P 500, reflecting its consistent growth leadership during this timeframe.

Annualized volatility for the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 remained comparable, with the Nasdaq-100 experiencing slightly higher fluctuations but also delivering stronger risk-adjusted results. These performance and risk metrics are based solely on data through the end of 2025, ensuring the assessment reflects the most current market environment.

Over the 11.5-year period following the Global Financial Crisis, the Nasdaq-100 delivered substantially higher total returns than the broader U.S. equity market:

Nasdaq-100 Total Return: 315% cumulative, 13% annualized

S&P 500 Total Return: 156% cumulative, 9% annualized

The Nasdaq-100 outperformed the S&P 500 in 10 of 12 calendar years. Meanwhile, despite its growth-oriented profile, the Nasdaq-100 experienced only modestly higher volatility than the S&P 500 over the long term, at 22% and 20%, respectively. One-year rolling volatility between the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 was 93% correlated, indicating similar risk cycles despite differing sector allocations.

In comparison, over the last two decades, the Nasdaq Composite has grown cumulatively by 166% with a 10.9% annualized return. Here are the risk-return tradeoffs by index:

Here are the risk-return tradeoffs by index: Index Return Profile Risk Profile Risk-Return Overview Nasdaq-100 Highest long-term and post-2009 returns Moderate volatility Strongest risk-adjusted performance driven by large-cap tech Nasdaq Composite High long-term growth Higher volatility Broader exposure, but more drawdowns due to small-cap inclusion S&P 500 Steady, diversified returns Lowest volatility of the three Lower upside, smoother risk profile

Volatility Characteristics and Risk Metrics

Volatility measures the magnitude of price movement, up or down, of a financial instrument such as an index. From a risk perspective, it provides critical insight into the uncertainty surrounding future price behavior. Investors can look at:

Historical Volatility: Captures the standard deviation of past price changes over a fixed period

Captures the standard deviation of past price changes over a fixed period Implied Volatility: Reflects the market’s forward-looking expectations for price movement over a defined horizon, often 30 days or less

Because the Nasdaq-100 is a particularly growth-oriented index, implied volatility plays an important role. This forward-looking risk measure is captured by the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index, known as VOLQ.

VOLQ measures the 30-day implied volatility of the Nasdaq-100, expressed as an annualized percentage. Essentially, it estimates the expected trading range for the Nasdaq-100 over the next 30 consecutive days. It’s a great tool for managing portfolio volatility risk.

Higher VOLQ readings indicate greater expected uncertainty, while lower readings suggest a more stable market outlook. Historically, VOLQ has demonstrated a strong negative correlation with Nasdaq-100 performance. From 2014 to 2019, VOLQ movements showed a negative correlation of approximately –81% with the Nasdaq-100.

Long-Term Growth Trends and Patterns

The Nasdaq-100 exhibits a pattern of innovation-driven growth aligned with major technological and economic shifts. Since the early 2000s, its performance has been shaped by one transformational technology after another, including:

Cloud computing

Mobile technology

eCommerce

Artificial intelligence

Because of the index’s eligibility and rebalancing process, it’s constantly evolving with market trends. It effectively benchmarks long-term structural growth trends and has historically rewarded investor patience, with compounding returns driven by earnings growth.

Investment Benefits and Advantages

The Nasdaq-100's design captures the upside of innovation-led growth through a rules-based index rather than individual stock selection.

Innovation and Growth Company Exposure

The Nasdaq-100 provides concentrated exposure to companies built around innovation. The index includes firms that are driving global economic trends, such as:

Apple

Alphabet

Amazon

NVIDIA

Tesla

Netflix

The index’s structure also allows for periodic replacement of declining companies with emerging leaders, so it stays aligned with evolving growth trends.

Technology Sector Leadership Access

The technology-based companies in the Nasdaq-100 are some of the most powerful global brands. Many of its companies consistently rank at the top of international brand value and influence studies. These companies lead in key tech areas such as artificial intelligence, and their sustained R&D investments have supported strong earnings and sales growth over time.

For investors, the Nasdaq-100 gives access to established technology leaders with a track record of innovation and long-term growth.

Diversification Across High-Growth Industries

The Nasdaq-100 is tech-weighted but not limited to a single industry. The index excludes only financial organizations and includes sectors ranging from health care to energy, giving it a diversified, yet growth-driven, profile.

Risks and Considerations for Investors

While the Nasdaq-100 offers significant growth potential, its structure also introduces risks that differ from more broadly diversified market indexes.

Technology Sector Concentration Risk

The Nasdaq-100 is heavily weighted toward technology companies. While this concentration has driven excellent historical performance, it does mean the index is more sensitive to shifts in the technology sector. Regulatory changes may have a larger impact on the Nasdaq-100 than on broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Investors should recognize that this focus increases exposure to sector-specific risks alongside its growth potential.

Interest Rate and Economic Cycle Impacts

Growth-oriented companies are inherently less risk-averse and therefore are more sensitive to interest rate movements and shifts in economic policy. Investors should consider how interest rate trends and macroeconomic conditions may affect the index, especially during periods of tightening monetary policy or economic slowdown.

Who Should Invest in the Nasdaq-100?

For investors evaluating performance and fit, the choice between the Nasdaq-100, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 should align with risk tolerance, asset allocation goals, and investment time horizon.

Suitable Investor Profiles and Risk Tolerance

Across multiple market cycles, the Nasdaq-100 has demonstrated the strongest risk-return profile among major U.S. equity indexes, delivering outsized long-term returns with only slightly higher volatility than the S&P 500 and lower volatility than the Nasdaq Composite in the post-Great Recession era.

For Asset Managers: The Nasdaq-100 offers compelling risk-adjusted performance, particularly for growth-tilted mandates and innovation-focused strategies. Its concentration in large-cap technology has historically provided strong upside without a proportionate increase in volatility.

For Financial Advisors: The S&P 500 is a foundational benchmark for diversified equity exposure, while selective allocations to the Nasdaq-100 can increase return potential without significantly altering portfolio risk characteristics.

For Retail Investors: The Nasdaq-100 provides solid access to just about all of the leading global tech companies, while the Nasdaq Composite appeals to investors seeking broader exposure, albeit with higher volatility and drawdown risk.

Portfolio Allocation Strategies and Guidelines

The Nasdaq-100 is not typically a standalone core holding. It’s most often used within a broader equity portfolio with allocations ranging from modest to significant positions, depending on investor goals. Asset managers may integrate the Nasdaq-100 alongside value-oriented or dividend-focused strategies to balance factor exposure, while advisors often use it to complement S&P 500-based allocations.

Investment Timeline and Horizon Considerations

The Nasdaq-100 is generally better for long-term investment horizons. If your investment horizon is under five years, then safer stocks or bonds may help preserve capital. Growth investing can bring short-term volatility, but it historically delivers stronger long-term results.

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

The Nasdaq-100 continues to evolve alongside major technological and economic shifts, with innovation playing a central role in shaping its future composition and performance.

AI and Technology Revolution Impact

Concerns about an AI bubble are not unfounded, especially given the crash after the Internet/Telecom bubble of the '90s, when the Nasdaq fell 77% from its peak. AI enthusiasm does share some surface similarities with past bubbles, but the underlying fundamentals are much stronger today:

AI infrastructure demand is real and growing, not speculative excess capacity.

The companies spending the most on AI are also the ones monetizing it successfully.

Profits, cash flow, and balance-sheet strength are far healthier.

Regulatory oversight and financial transparency are far stronger than in the 1990s.

Importantly, most valuation and leverage risks today sit outside the Nasdaq-100, among private AI startups or highly leveraged firms not in the index. There are still risks, as there are with any index, but today’s Nasdaq-100 is dominated by profitable, cash-rich companies that are both building and benefiting from AI.

Emerging Sectors and Company Additions

Clearly, AI is a significant emerging sector with a huge impact across industries. Additionally, these are the new companies being added in December of 2025:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Ferrovial SE (FER)

Insmed Inc. (INSM)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Western Digital Corp. (WDC)

How the Nasdaq-100 Helps You

The Nasdaq-100 tracks innovation-driven companies and provides diversified exposure to global markets while maintaining a consistent growth profile. It’s designed for stability without sacrificing growth so that investors can balance risk and opportunity. Learn more about the Nasdaq-100 and Nasdaq’s end-to-end support.

Frequently Asked Questions About Nasdaq-100

What Companies Are Currently in the Nasdaq-100?

The exact list changes over time as company sizes and eligibility change. The Nasdaq-100 includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. These companies span sectors such as technology, consumer services, healthcare, and communications.

How Often Is the Index Rebalanced?

The Nasdaq-100 is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. Special rebalances may occur if concentration levels become too high or if market conditions warrant adjustments.

What's the Difference Between NDX and QQQ?

NDX is the index symbol for the Nasdaq-100, and QQQ is the index symbol for the Invesco QQQ ETF. The Nasdaq-100 is an index of the largest 100 companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It serves as a benchmark. The QQQ is an ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 and can be invested in directly.

Can International Investors Access the Nasdaq-100?

Yes, international investors can access the Nasdaq-100. There are locally listed ETFs, mutual funds, and other structured products across the globe.

What Are the Minimum Investment Requirements?

There is no single minimum investment requirement for the Nasdaq-100. The cost of investment depends on the investment vehicle, and there are entry points for investors at many different experience and capital levels.

