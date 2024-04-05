How Financial Advisors Can Stand Out in 2025: Research-Driven Investment Strategies

By: Ian Saunders, Equity Analysis, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

A recent industry survey of financial advisors conducted by Nasdaq Global Indexes in collaboration with Wealth Management IQ (the “Survey”) reveals that the majority are relying on centralized resources when deciding which investment vehicles to use.

Home office model portfolios and recommended lists are the most used method, cited by 44% of advisors in 2025 (up from 41% in 2023). Close behind are product wholesaler recommendations, used by 37% of advisors (up from ~28% in 2023). In contrast, far fewer advisors are doing their own independent research. Only about 15% use subscription-based research platforms (down from 18%) and 13% rely on internal research (down from 16%).

In other words, fewer advisors are digging into research on their own to supplement firm lists. This “follow the crowd” trend raises an important question: if everyone is using similar lists and suggestions, how can an individual advisor stand out?



Why Research-Driven Investment Selection Sets Advisors Apart

Rather than just doing what “everyone else” is doing, advisors can leverage a process-oriented approach to investment selection as a unique selling point. This means combining those common resources with your own analysis and making research a cornerstone of your value proposition.

For example, an advisor might still review the home office list and listen to wholesaler ideas (they are useful inputs) but pairing that with an independent research platform can identify opportunities that others might miss.

By systematically analyzing funds or ETFs – using third-party research software, screeners, or custom models – you might identify an under-the-radar investment that better fits a client’s needs than the default options. The key is having a documented, repeatable method for how you choose investments: Criteria you always consider, metrics you use to compare options, consistency in when you make changes, etc. This kind of disciplined, research-backed process can lead to more customized portfolios for clients, rather than cookie-cutter ones.

How to Market Your Unique Investment Selection Process to Clients

When you develop a distinct investment selection process it becomes your competitive advantage. So make sure you communicate it to prospective clients. Explain that you don’t just “set and forget” with the firm’s model portfolio – instead, you add value through extra analysis and a tailored approach.

Highlighting that you use advanced research tools or spend time vetting investments shows clients they’re getting something more by choosing you. It can boost their confidence that their portfolio isn’t merely a copy-and-paste from a template but built with their goals in mind.

In marketing materials or conversations, emphasize outcomes of your process, for example, how it helps manage risk or capture opportunities. The goal is to position your diligence and methodology as part of your differentiated value. Many high-net-worth or savvy clients appreciate an advisor who can demonstrate expertise by talking about the “why” behind each investment in the portfolio. By showcasing your process, you give them a clear reason why your advice is unique.

Zig When Others Zag: Building a Scalable, Differentiated Advisory Practice

In an era when many financial advisors are using identical playbooks, those who are willing to do deviate from the pack have a chance to shine. The Survey’s findings of rising reliance on home office and wholesaler recommendations should not be seen as discouraging, but rather as a gap you can fill.

By leveraging a thorough, research-oriented approach – blending firm resources with a scalable process – you can craft investment strategies that set you apart. In short, don’t be afraid to zig when everyone else zags. Advisors who both follow a sound process and can articulate what makes it unique will find it easier to scale their business in a crowded marketplace.

