Index Insights: Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™

Silver demand is increasingly driven by structural industrial growth—from solar energy to electrification and data‑center infrastructure.



Junior Silver Miners Have Outpaced Silver Prices



Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes, Bloomberg Total return data 2/13/2025-2/13/2026

Demand: Industrial and Monetary Strength

Silver occupies a unique position as both an industrial input and a store of value. Nearly half of global demand stems from industrial uses, including solar panels, semiconductors, and electronics, while the remainder comes from jewelry and investment. Its dual role allows silver to benefit from both periods of economic expansion and heightened financial uncertainty. Analysts expect global demand to rise alongside accelerating electrification, renewable energy adoption, and data-center infrastructure growth.



Supply: Structurally Constrained

More than 70% of global silver supply is produced as a byproduct of mining other metals such as copper, lead, and gold. This limits the industry's ability to quickly increase production even as prices rise. Meanwhile, project pipelines are thinning as ore grades decline and permitting hurdles increase. New discoveries remain rare, contributing to a long-term supply imbalance that supports higher prices.



Silver vs. Gold

Silver's industrial demand and relative scarcity position it differently from gold. Historically, the gold-to-silver ratio has averaged around 60x; more recent levels near or above 100x indicate silver has remained relatively undervalued. The combination of rising silver prices and a declining gold-to-silver ratio highlights silver's strengthening momentum, supporting the potential for silver to outperform gold over the long term as supply-demand imbalances persist.



Silver Shines Brighter

12/31/2020-12/31/2025

A rising silver price and a declining gold:silver ratio highlight silver's stronger momentum since 2020



Why Junior Silver Miners

Junior silver miners are smaller, more exploration-focused companies that historically exhibit greater sensitivity to changes in silver prices. Due to higher operating leverage and earlier-stage assets, profitability can expand more rapidly during periods of rising silver prices. In addition to price leverage, junior miners offer discovery potential and exposure to project development that larger, more established producers often lack.

At the same time, junior miners can experience higher volatility and company-specific risk, underscoring the importance of diversified exposure.

Why the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™ Index (NMFSM™)

The Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™ Index is designed to provide targeted, rules-based exposure to companies engaged in the silver mining industry. Eligible companies must derive a majority of their revenues from silver, have a meaningful share of global silver production, or be principally involved in exploration and development related to new silver supply.

The index applies a theme-adjusted weighting methodologythat incorporates free-float market capitalization, liquidity, and silver-revenue exposure, helping align index weights with economic sensitivity to silver prices rather than size alone.



Index Construction Highlights

Targeted Exposure: Focuses on small and mid-cap companies tied directly to silver mining production and development

Focuses on small and mid-cap companies tied directly to silver mining production and development Theme-AdjustedWeighting: Incorporates silver-revenue exposure and liquidity considerations

Incorporates silver-revenue exposure and liquidity considerations Global Universe: Currently includes 59 companies listed across more than 11 global exchanges

Currently includes 59 companies listed across more than 11 global exchanges Rules-Based Discipline:Quarterly rebalancing with semi-annual reconstitutions



Why Access Junior Silver Miners Through an ETF

Direct investment in individual junior mining companies can involve elevated idiosyncratic risk. Accessing the theme through an index-tracking ETF allows investors to gain diversified exposure to the junior silver mining segment while mitigating single-company risk.

The Amplify JuniorSilverMiners ETF (SILJ) seeks to track the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™ Index, offering a transparent and liquid vehicle for accessing junior silver miners within a single allocation.



ETF Advantages via SILJ

Diversified exposure across junior silver mining companies

Transparent, rules-based index tracking

Daily liquidity and ease of access

Designed to maintain focus on silver-linked equities through disciplined rebalancing



Sources

Nasdaq Global Indexes

Bloomberg

FactSet

Disclaimer:

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™, NMFSM™, Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners Total Return™, and NMFSMT™are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided forinformational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any ofits affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees offuture performance. Actualresults may differ materially from those expressed orimplied. Past performance is not indicative offuture results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. ;

© 2026. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.