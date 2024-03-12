News & Insights

Personal Finance

Index Annuities Have Biggest Year Yet

March 12, 2024 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Index Annuities Have Biggest Year Yet

In 2023, the US annuity market flourished amid strong economic conditions and heightened investment security concerns, reaching an unprecedented milestone with sales hitting a record $385 billion, as reported by Limra's US Individual Annuity Sales Survey. 

 

Helping drive home this surge were fixed indexed annuities also witnessed robust growth, reaching $95.6 billion in sales, while traditional variable annuities faced a decline, recording their lowest sales figures in both quarterly and annual comparisons.

 

This annuity renaissance, a 23 percent increase from 2022, was also aided by the fixed annuity segment, which soared by 36 percent to $286.2 billion, marking a second consecutive year of record-breaking performance. Additionaly, traditional variable annuities were outstripped by registered index linked annuities for the first time ever.

Finsum: Index annuities are having an edge in the current macro environment with volatility looming but investors wanting higher return.

  • annuities
  • index annuities
  • risk

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.