Index Annuities Come in Different Shapes and Sizes

Rising interest in commodities like gold, oil, and grains, fueled by concerns over inflation and climate change, is impacting the design of fixed indexed annuities and registered index-linked annuities. This shift appeals to clients seeking hedges against inflation and additional asset diversification.

While traditional indices like the S&P 500 dominate annuity allocation options, commodity indexes are emerging as viable alternatives, offering potential returns between 3% and 5.5% annually. Index exposure varies, with some annuities offering direct access to single commodities, like gold, while others provide diversified commodity index options.

The inclusion of these indexes signals a broader trend toward more diversified and defensive investment strategies within annuity products, catering to clients' evolving needs in a changing economic landscape.

Finsum: These annuities could provide a natural way to get industry exposure and hedge against key issues like inflation.

index annuities

annuities

esg

Commodities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.