News & Insights

Personal Finance

Index Annuities Come in Different Shapes and Sizes

August 22, 2024 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Index Annuities Come in Different Shapes and Sizes

Rising interest in commodities like gold, oil, and grains, fueled by concerns over inflation and climate change, is impacting the design of fixed indexed annuities and registered index-linked annuities. This shift appeals to clients seeking hedges against inflation and additional asset diversification. 

 

While traditional indices like the S&P 500 dominate annuity allocation options, commodity indexes are emerging as viable alternatives, offering potential returns between 3% and 5.5% annually. Index exposure varies, with some annuities offering direct access to single commodities, like gold, while others provide diversified commodity index options. 

 

The inclusion of these indexes signals a broader trend toward more diversified and defensive investment strategies within annuity products, catering to clients' evolving needs in a changing economic landscape.

Finsum: These annuities could provide a natural way to get industry exposure and hedge against key issues like inflation.

  • index annuities
  • annuities
  • esg
  • Commodities

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.