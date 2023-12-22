Independent, Hybrid RIAs Seeing Most Growth

According to a study from Cerulli Associates, independent and hybrid RIAs are seeing the most growth in advisor headcount compared to other channels. This same trend is evident across larger time frames as well and an indication that independence is an enticement for advisors.

Over the last decade, the number of independent RIAs has grown by a 2.4% annual rate, while the number of advisors working at independent RIAs has increased by an annual rate of 5.2%. Over the next 5 years, total advisor headcount is projected to remain flat, but independent and hybrid RIAs are forecast to see more gains in advisor headcount. And independent and hybrid firms are projected to control 31% of intermediary market share by 2027.

Some of the reasons that independent and hybrid RIAs may appeal to advisors are more flexibility and higher payout percentages. In contrast, the more established firms offer the leverage of corporate scale in addition to access to technology, training, and resources.

A survey by Fidelity of advisors in October had similar findings. Over the past 5 years, 1 out of 6 advisors had switched firms. Independent RIAs were the top destination. 94% of advisors who switched firms were happy with the decision, and 80% reported growth in assets under management.

Finsum: Independent and hybrid RIAs are seeing continued growth in terms of advisor headcount at a time when total growth in headcount for the industry is flat.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

