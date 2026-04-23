Independent Bank Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Independent Bank (IBCP) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $16.87 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $15.59 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $66.16 million from $66.14 million last year.

Independent Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.87 Mln. vs. $15.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $66.16 Mln vs. $66.14 Mln last year.

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