Independent Bank Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Independent Bank (IBCP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $18.57 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $18.46 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $67.42 million from $66.97 million last year.

Independent Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

