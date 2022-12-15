INDB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.83, changing hands as low as $81.49 per share. Independent Bank Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $74.28 per share, with $91.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.65.

