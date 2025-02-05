Indaptus Therapeutics Expands Decoy20 Clinical Trial To Canada

(RTTNews) - Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced that it has received Clinical Trial Authorization from Health Canada to expand its ongoing U.S. clinical trial, INDP-D101, to Canadian sites.

INDP-D101 is the company's first-in-human, open-label, dose escalation and expansion, multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead compound Decoy20 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

The Health Canada's authorization enables the company to broaden patient recruitment and enhance its clinical research program for Decoy20.

The trial will continue with the current protocol involving weekly dosing of Decoy20 and is expected to accelerate the collection of valuable clinical data from a more diverse patient population. Additionally, Indaptus plans to submit an amendment to Health Canada to include an upcoming combination trial with Beigene's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab.

Indaptus CEO, Jeffrey Meckler, expressed excitement over the expansion, noting that it represents a significant step in evaluating Decoy20's potential in treating solid tumors.

