INDA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI India ETF (Symbol: INDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.69, changing hands as high as $53.74 per share. iShares MSCI India shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.595 per share, with $56.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.70.

