Incyte Reports Encouraging 24-Week Results From Phase 3 STOP-HS Program Of Povorcitinib

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) on Wednesday announced encouraging 24-week data from the pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS program evaluating povorcitinib in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic skin condition causing painful, recurring lumps in areas where skin rubs together. As previously reported, both Phase 3 studies in the STOP-HS program, STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2, met their primary endpoints, achieving HiSCR50 — at least a 50% reduction from baseline in total abscess and inflammatory nodule (AN) count- at Week 12, in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa.

New data at Week 24 showed that nearly 60% of efficacy-evaluable patients treated with povorcitinib achieved HiSCR50. Additionally, among patients treated with povorcitinib, 31%-40.3% achieved HiSCR75, 13.8%-27.7% achieved HiSCR90, and 9.2%-21.3% achieved HiSCR100. Further, Povorcitinib-treated patients showed greater improvements in skin pain from Week 3 through Week 24, with 62%-70% reporting mild or no pain at Week 24.

The company said that these data will support the planned regulatory submissions for povorcitinib in hidradenitis suppurativa in Europe in 2025 and in the United States in early 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.