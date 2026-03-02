This Incredibly Simple IRA Move Could Lead to Much More Savings

Key Points

If you're trusting yourself to transfer money to your IRA each month, you may be setting yourself up for a savings shortfall.

Putting IRA contributions on autopilot could supercharge your savings.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There are certain advantages 401(k) plans have over IRAs. Not only do they have higher contribution limits, but they also commonly come with an employer match.

Another benefit 401(k)s have over IRAs is that they're funded automatically through payroll deductions. That may not seem like a major benefit at first. But it's huge.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

When your 401(k) gets funded automatically each month, it keeps you on track with your savings goal. IRAs aren't funded through payroll deductions, though, because they aren't tied to your employer.

Here's the problem with that. Let's say you're funding your IRA by transferring money into that account at the end of each month. If you have a month when your expenses come in higher than expected, you may not have any funds left to contribute toward retirement savings.

If that happens every so often, it may not be such a problem. If it happens every second or third month, it could stunt your savings' growth.

That's why it's a good idea to automate IRA contributions. Most IRAs let you set up an automatic transfer on a schedule that works for you.

One good option is to arrange for those automatic contributions to happen the day after you get paid. That way, the money will leave your bank account right away, and you'll basically eliminate the option to spend it.

Remember, a lot of people with 401(k)s do well with those accounts because their contributions are deducted from their paychecks off the bat. In other words, they don't even miss the money.

It's best to set up your IRA to do the same. That way, you get the peace of mind that your account is being funded on a consistent basis.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.