The Income Considered Lower-Middle Class in Every State

Does your annual salary place you among the lower-middle class? It depends on the state you live in, according to GOBankingRates data. The minimum income threshold for the lower-middle class in states with high cost of living, such as Massachusetts and Hawaii, is around double the amount required in less expensive states such as West Virginia and Mississippi.

Learn More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

See Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

To rank each state from highest to lowest income required to be considered lower-middle class, GOBankingRates’ research team analyzed each state’s total population, total households and household median income. With the definition of middle class being two-thirds to double the household median income (as sourced from Pew Research), the middle-class income range was calculated and broken into thirds for each state: lower-middle class, middle-middle class and upper-middle class.

Key Findings

Maryland ranks first for the highest income required to be lower-middle class. The Free State outranked competing high cost-of-living of states like California, Hawaii and New York with its minimum income of $67,768.

The Free State outranked competing high cost-of-living of states like California, Hawaii and New York with its minimum income of $67,768. Maryland aside, the top five states with the highest minimum income requirements for the lower-middle class threshold are Massachusetts ($67,561), New Jersey ($67,367), Hawaii ($65,545) and California ($64,223).

with the highest minimum income requirements for the lower-middle class threshold are Massachusetts ($67,561), New Jersey ($67,367), Hawaii ($65,545) and California ($64,223). The five states where the lower-middle class made the least are Alabama ($41,351), Louisiana ($40,015), Arkansas ($39,182), West Virginia ($38,611) and Mississippi ($36,610).

Keep reading to see the income required to be considered lower-middle class in every state.

Be Aware: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

View Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

1. Maryland

Household median income: $101,652

$101,652 Single family home average value: $430,192

$430,192 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $67,768

$67,768 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $112,947

Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

2. Massachusetts

Household median income: $101,341

$101,341 Single family home average value: $642,213

$642,213 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $67,561

$67,561 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $112,601

3. New Jersey

Household median income: $101,050

$101,050 Single family home average value: $558,134

$558,134 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $67,367

$67,367 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $112,278

4. Hawaii

Household median income: $98,317

$98,317 Single family home average value: $967,396

$967,396 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $65,545

$65,545 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $109,241

5. California

Household median income: $96,334

$96,334 Single family home average value: $793,150

$793,150 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $64,223

$64,223 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $107,038

6. New Hampshire

Household median income: $95,628

$95,628 Single family home average value: $495,860

$495,860 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $63,752

$63,752 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $106,253

Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

7. Washington

Household median income: $94,952

$94,952 Single family home average value: $603,927

$603,927 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $63,301

$63,301 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $105,502

8. Connecticut

Household median income: $93,760

$93,760 Single family home average value: $429,793

$429,793 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $62,507

$62,507 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $104,178

9. Colorado

Household median income: $92,470

$92,470 Single family home average value: $552,897

$552,897 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $61,647

$61,647 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $102,744

10. Utah

Household median income: $91,750

$91,750 Single family home average value: $528,156

$528,156 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $61,167

$61,167 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $101,944

11. Virginia

Household median income: $90,974

$90,974 Single family home average value: $398,259

$398,259 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $60,649

$60,649 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $101,082

Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

12. Alaska

Household median income: $89,336

$89,336 Single family home average value: $379,622

$379,622 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $59,557

$59,557 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $99,262

13. Minnesota

Household median income: $87,556

$87,556 Single family home average value: $335,238

$335,238 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $58,371

$58,371 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $97,284

14. Rhode Island

Household median income: $86,372

$86,372 Single family home average value: $474,431

$474,431 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $57,581

$57,581 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $95,969

15. New York

Household median income: $84,578

$84,578 Single family home average value: $455,344

$455,344 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $56,385

$56,385 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $93,976

16. Delaware

Household median income: $82,855

$82,855 Single family home average value: $380,485

$380,485 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $55,237

$55,237 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $92,061

See Next: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

17. Illinois

Household median income: $81,702

$81,702 Single family home average value: $270,708

$270,708 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $54,468

$54,468 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $90,780

18. Oregon

Household median income: $80,426

$80,426 Single family home average value: $498,760

$498,760 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $53,617

$53,617 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $89,362

19. Vermont

Household median income: $78,024

$78,024 Single family home average value: $388,319

$388,319 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $52,016

$52,016 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $86,693

20. Arizona

Household median income: $76,872

$76,872 Single family home average value: $433,746

$433,746 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $51,248

$51,248 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $85,413

21. Texas

Household median income: $76,292

$76,292 Single family home average value: $299,948

$299,948 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $50,861

$50,861 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $84,769

For You: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

22. Pennsylvania

Household median income: $76,081

$76,081 Single family home average value: $266,221

$266,221 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $50,721

$50,721 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $84,534

23. North Dakota

Household median income: $75,949

$75,949 Single family home average value: $268,912

$268,912 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $50,633

$50,633 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $84,388

24. Wisconsin

Household median income: $75,670

$75,670 Single family home average value: $307,398

$307,398 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $50,447

$50,447 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $84,078

25. Nevada

Household median income: $75,561

$75,561 Single family home average value: $458,436

$458,436 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $50,374

$50,374 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $83,957

26. Nebraska

Household median income: $74,985

$74,985 Single family home average value: $257,397

$257,397 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $49,990

$49,990 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $83,317

Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

27. Wyoming

Household median income: $74,815

$74,815 Single family home average value: $349,235

$349,235 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $49,877

$49,877 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $83,128

28. Georgia

Household median income: $74,664

$74,664 Single family home average value: $326,933

$326,933 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $49,776

$49,776 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $82,960

29. Idaho

Household median income: $74,636

$74,636 Single family home average value: $452,207

$452,207 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $49,757

$49,757 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $82,929

30. Iowa

Household median income: $73,147

$73,147 Single family home average value: $218,773

$218,773 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $48,765

$48,765 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $81,274

31. Kansas

Household median income: $72,639

$72,639 Single family home average value: $225,396

$225,396 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $48,426

$48,426 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $80,710

Read Next: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

32. South Dakota

Household median income: $72,421

$72,421 Single family home average value: $302,023

$302,023 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $48,281

$48,281 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $80,468

33. Maine

Household median income: $71,773

$71,773 Single family home average value: $387,588

$387,588 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $47,849

$47,849 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $79,748

34. Florida

Household median income: $71,711

$71,711 Single family home average value: $404,924

$404,924 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $47,807

$47,807 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $79,679

35. Michigan

Household median income: $71,149

$71,149 Single family home average value: $239,674

$239,674 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $47,433

$47,433 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $79,054

36. Indiana

Household median income: $70,051

$70,051 Single family home average value: $238,281

$238,281 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $46,701

$46,701 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $77,834

Trending Now: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

37. Montana

Household median income: $69,922

$69,922 Single family home average value: $450,056

$450,056 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $46,615

$46,615 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $77,691

38. North Carolina

Household median income: $69,904

$69,904 Single family home average value: $328,226

$328,226 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $46,603

$46,603 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $77,671

39. Ohio

Household median income: $69,680

$69,680 Single family home average value: $229,027

$229,027 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $46,453

$46,453 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $77,422

40. Missouri

Household median income: $68,920

$68,920 Single family home average value: $246,692

$246,692 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $45,947

$45,947 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $76,578

41. Tennessee

Household median income: $67,097

$67,097 Single family home average value: $318,006

$318,006 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $44,731

$44,731 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $74,552

Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

42. South Carolina

Household median income: $66,818

$66,818 Single family home average value: $296,068

$296,068 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $44,545

$44,545 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $74,242

43. Oklahoma

Household median income: $63,603

$63,603 Single family home average value: $205,311

$205,311 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $42,402

$42,402 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $70,670

44. Kentucky

Household median income: $62,417

$62,417 Single family home average value: $208,745

$208,745 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $41,611

$41,611 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $69,352

45. New Mexico

Household median income: $62,125

$62,125 Single family home average value: $302,570

$302,570 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $41,417

$41,417 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $69,028

46. Alabama

Household median income: $62,027

$62,027 Single family home average value: $222,475

$222,475 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $41,351

$41,351 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $68,919

Check Out: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

47. Louisiana

Household median income: $60,023

$60,023 Single family home average value: $198,094

$198,094 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $40,015

$40,015 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $66,692

48. Arkansas

Household median income: $58,773

$58,773 Single family home average value: $208,734

$208,734 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $39,182

$39,182 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $65,303

49. West Virginia

Household median income: $57,917

$57,917 Single family home average value: $163,193

$163,193 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $38,611

$38,611 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $64,352

50. Mississippi

Household median income: $54,915

$54,915 Single family home average value: $176,933

$176,933 Minimum income for lower-middle class: $36,610

$36,610 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $61,017

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed each state using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the definition of middle class from Pew Research, two-thirds to double the household median income, the middle-class income range was calculated. Breaking the middle class into thirds, the lower-middle class, middle-middle class and upper-middle class were calculated for each state. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest income required to be considered lower-middle class. All the data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Income Considered Lower-Middle Class in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.