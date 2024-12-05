Incitec Pivot’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Continues

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.
Incitec Pivot Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, purchasing a total of 695,699 shares on the previous day, contributing to a cumulative buy-back of 63,392,589 shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.
