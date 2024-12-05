News & Insights

Incitec Pivot’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Continues

December 05, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, purchasing a total of 695,699 shares on the previous day, contributing to a cumulative buy-back of 63,392,589 shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

