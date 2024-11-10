Incitec Pivot Reports Loss Amid Strategic Restructuring

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited reported a net loss of $311 million in FY24, primarily due to significant impairments, despite achieving an 18% growth in underlying EBIT driven by strong performances in its customer-facing businesses including Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Fertilisers Distribution. The company also completed a $500 million capital return and initiated a $900 million share buyback program, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Additionally, IPL’s sustainability initiatives made progress, notably with the completion of a project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and plans are underway for further modernization and divestment strategies.

For further insights into AU:IPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.