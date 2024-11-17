Incitec Pivot Plans Strategic Moves at AGM

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 19, 2024, where key agenda items include the election and re-election of directors, approval of remuneration and performance rights plans, and a significant on-market share buyback proposal. Notably, shareholders will also vote on a proposed name change to Dyno Nobel Limited, reflecting a strategic rebranding initiative. This meeting presents crucial decisions that could impact the company’s future direction and shareholder value.

