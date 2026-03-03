Markets

Inchcape Launches GBP 175 Million Share Buyback Programme

March 03, 2026 — 09:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Inchcape plc [INCH.L], an automotive distribution and retail company, announced on Tuesday, the launch of a new GBP 175 million share buyback programme as part of its fiscal year financial results. The company has appointed UBS AG to execute the share purchases.

Inchcape is authorized to repurchase up to 39,654,814 shares under the approval granted at its May 2025 Annual General Meeting, and plans to seek a renewal of this authorization at the 2026 AGM.

The buyback programme will run through March 5, 2027.

INCH.L is currently trading at GBP 798.50, down GBP 71.50 or 8.22 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

