INBX Soars 81% Post-Study; FEMY, CING, CYH Pop After Hours

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks led the after-hours charge on Thursday, with Inhibrx Biosciences (INBX) skyrocketing over 81% on positive Phase 2 trial results in chondrosarcoma. Femasys (FEMY), Cingulate (CING), and Community Health Systems (CYH) also posted notable gains, driven by clinical milestones and upbeat earnings. Here's a look at the top post-market movers.

Shares of Inhibrx Biosciences Inc. (INBX) surged over 81% at $51.52 in after-hours trading, propelled by positive topline results from its registrational ChonDRAgon study. The trial evaluated ozekibart (INBRX-109) as a monotherapy versus placebo in patients with advanced or metastatic, unresectable chondrosarcoma. The company also shared progress on expansion cohorts assessing ozekibart in combination with FOLFIRI for late-line colorectal cancer, and with irinotecan plus temozolomide in refractory Ewing sarcoma.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) jumped more than 18% to $0.7227 after hours, following the launch of a post-market surveillance (PMS) clinical study for its CE-marked FemBloc Permanent Birth Control. The study complies with European Union Medical Device Regulation and involves key opinion leaders across the region.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) rose over 6% to $3.80 post-market after announcing that data from its lead ADHD candidate, CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate HCl), has been selected for podium presentation at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) Annual Meeting in Chicago. The once-daily, extended-release formulation continues to attract scientific interest for its potential to streamline ADHD treatment.

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) are up over 4% at $3.41 after hours following the company's upbeat Q3 results.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) climbed over 10% to $0.6295 in after-hours trading. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) gained more than 4%, reaching $210.68 post-market. ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares are up over 5% at $4.2887 post-market. Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) rose more than 5% to $3.55 in the post-market session. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) gained more than 5%, closing at $4.11 after hours.

