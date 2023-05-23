INBX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inhibrx Inc (Symbol: INBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.97, changing hands as low as $22.97 per share. Inhibrx Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INBX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.67 per share, with $34.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.98.

