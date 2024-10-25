Inari Medical's Earnings: A Preview

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Inari Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Inari Medical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 10.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inari Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.20 0.01 0 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.33 -0.08 0.05 Price Change % -11.0% 11.0% -21.0% -17.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical were trading at $43.96 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Inari Medical

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Inari Medical.

Inari Medical has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $57.22, the consensus suggests a potential 30.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of QuidelOrtho, iRhythm Technologies and Enovis, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for QuidelOrtho, with an average 1-year price target of $57.25, indicating a potential 30.23% upside. iRhythm Technologies received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $109.1, implying a potential 148.18% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Enovis, with an average 1-year price target of $58.75, indicating a potential 33.64% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for QuidelOrtho, iRhythm Technologies and Enovis, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Inari Medical Neutral 22.53% $125.83M -7.20% QuidelOrtho Outperform -4.22% $276M -4.56% iRhythm Technologies Buy 19.27% $103.47M -21.22% Enovis Outperform 22.56% $288.88M -0.57%

Key Takeaway:

Inari Medical ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Inari Medical's Background

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes; ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis, LimFlow system and others. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from United States and rest from International markets.

Financial Milestones: Inari Medical's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inari Medical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Inari Medical's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inari Medical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inari Medical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Inari Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Inari Medical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

