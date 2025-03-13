IN8bio Reports Strong Clinical Progress and Expands Pipeline with Innovative Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapies

IN8bio reports progress on clinical programs for gamma-delta T cell therapies, highlighting durable remissions in challenging cancers.

Quiver AI Summary

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in gamma-delta T cell therapies, has reported strong progress in its Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical programs, showing significant long-term remissions in challenging cancers like glioblastoma and 100% relapse-free rates in Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients. The company announced the launch of its novel INB-600 platform, which focuses on a gamma-delta T cell engager targeting CD19, aimed at enhancing outcomes in oncology and autoimmune conditions. With a strategic focus on optimizing operations and extending its cash runway through fundraising efforts, IN8bio is well-positioned to advance its innovative therapies and achieve key milestones through 2025 and into 2026. Financially, the company reported a net loss of $30.7 million for 2024, alongside a cash position of $11.1 million as of year-end.

Potential Positives

Ongoing Phase 1 clinical programs demonstrate a 100% relapse-free rate in treated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients, indicating strong potential for the INB-100 therapy.

Introduction of the novel INB-600 platform, which targets CD19, offers a promising advancement in gamma-delta T Cell engager technology for treating oncology and autoimmune diseases.

The company has successfully strengthened its cash position, raising approximately $16.6 million to support ongoing operations and development through 2026.

Presented updated data indicating long-term survival benefits in glioblastoma patients receiving INB-200 therapy, showing significant potential for improved patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

Enrollment in the Phase 2 INB-400 glioblastoma program has been paused, which could delay potential developments and revenue from this program despite previously reported compelling data.

The company reported a net loss of $30.7 million for the year, slightly higher than the previous year's loss, raising concerns about its financial sustainability.

Cash position decreased significantly from $21.3 million in 2023 to $11.1 million in 2024, indicating potential financial strain and a need for additional capital to support ongoing operations and development.

FAQ

What are the key updates in IN8bio's clinical programs?

IN8bio reported ongoing success in Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials, showing durable remissions in glioblastoma and 100% relapse-free rates in AML.

What is the INB-600 platform being developed by IN8bio?

INB-600 is a novel gamma-delta T cell engager targeting CD19, aimed at improving treatment outcomes in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

How is IN8bio managing its financial position?

IN8bio has raised approximately $16.6 million and implemented cost-saving measures to support its operations through 2026.

What are the future milestones for IN8bio's clinical trials?

Upcoming milestones include accelerating patient enrollment for INB-100 and presenting updated clinical data by the second half of 2025.

How did IN8bio's financial performance change in 2024?

IN8bio's net loss for 2024 was $30.7 million, with R&D expenses reflecting increased clinical activities in key programs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $INAB stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical programs continue to exhibit long-term durable remissions in hard-to-treat cancers, including



glioblastoma (GBM) and



100% of treated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients remaining relapse-free





Ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical programs continue to exhibit long-term durable remissions in hard-to-treat cancers, including glioblastoma (GBM) and 100% of treated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients remaining relapse-free





Expanded pipeline with INB-600 platform, featuring novel gamma-delta T Cell engager (TCE)



targeting CD19



for potential use in oncology and autoimmune diseases





Expanded pipeline with INB-600 platform, featuring novel gamma-delta T Cell engager (TCE) targeting CD19 for potential use in oncology and autoimmune diseases





Continued operational execution with strengthened strategic focus on aligning resources in an effort to drive high-impact programs forward





Continued operational execution with strengthened strategic focus on aligning resources in an effort to drive high-impact programs forward





Maintaining cash position to support operations and achievement of anticipated development milestones throughout 2025 and into 2026









NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IN8bio, Inc



. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.





William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio, commented, “In 2024, IN8bio made significant progress advancing its pipeline of gamma-delta T cell therapies and positioning the Company for long-term success. The INB-100 program continues to demonstrate 100% long term durable response rates as of January 17, 2025, reinforcing its potential to help treat and maintain remissions in high-risk AML patients.” Mr. Ho continued, “We have also disclosed our novel INB-600 platform, which we believe has the potential to reshape the T cell engager landscape by potentially improving both the durability of response and safety compared to existing CD3 targeting TCE therapies. Throughout 2025, we remain focused on driving innovation, advancing our clinical programs and delivering value to patients and our stakeholders.”







Key Highlights











Announced INB-600 Platform & INB-619, a Novel Preclinical Gamma-Delta TCE











Introduced INB-619, a proprietary next generation gamma-delta TCE targeting CD19 for potential use in oncology and autoimmune diseases (March 2025)



Introduced INB-619, a proprietary next generation gamma-delta TCE targeting CD19 for potential use in oncology and autoimmune diseases (March 2025)



Demonstrated potent B-cell depletion and sustained gamma-delta T cell expansion in preclinical studies, offering commercial and scientific advantages by potentially improving durability and safety over existing CD3 targeting TCE therapies











Demonstrated Additional Clinical Progress with INB-100









(Allogeneic Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy for AML & Leukemias)









for High-Risk AML













Presented new Phase 1 data



showing durable remissions with 100% of treated AML patients remaining relapse-free (February 2025)



Presented new Phase 1 data showing durable remissions with 100% of treated AML patients remaining relapse-free (February 2025)



Observed favorable safety profile with no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity (ICANs) reported to date



Observed favorable safety profile with no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity (ICANs) reported to date



Presented expanded clinical data at 2025 Tandem Meetings reinforcing potential of INB-100 to significantly reduce post-transplant relapse in high-risk AML patients relative to historical real-world data















Presented Continued Durable Remissions in Phase 1 Trial of INB-200 (Autologous, Drug-Resistant Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy for Glioblastoma)











Presented updated data in a plenary oral presentation at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, showing



the majority of patients



exceeded their expected progression free survival based on age and tumor status



Presented updated data in a plenary oral presentation at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, showing the majority of patients exceeded their expected progression free survival based on age and tumor status



Highlighted potential long-term benefits of INB-200. As of October 18, 2024, five patients remained alive, three patients had returned to work, and one IDH-mutant, grade 4 glioma patient remained progression free for an impressive 40.5 months post treatment











Strategically Optimized Pipeline and Launched Operational Efficiency Initiatives











Paused enrollment in the Phase 2 INB-400 glioblastoma program – despite compelling data – to focus resources while exploring partnership and alternative funding opportunities



Paused enrollment in the Phase 2 INB-400 glioblastoma program – despite compelling data – to focus resources while exploring partnership and alternative funding opportunities



Implemented cost-saving measures to extend cash runway and prioritize pipeline development



Implemented cost-saving measures to extend cash runway and prioritize pipeline development



Raised approximately $16.6 million in gross proceeds through various equity offerings, including through our at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program and private placements, during 2024 through February 2025, extending the Company’s cash runway into March 2026













Upcoming Anticipated Pipeline Milestones and Important Events











INB-100: For the potential treatment of high-risk leukemias including AML











Accelerating patient enrollment in expansion cohort of ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial including the inclusion of an additional investigational center



Accelerating patient enrollment in expansion cohort of ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial including the inclusion of an additional investigational center



Aim to complete enrollment into the expansion cohort in 2025. Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed relapse-free survival (RFS) in AML patients as an acceptable primary endpoint for a potential pivotal randomized control trial



Aim to complete enrollment into the expansion cohort in 2025. Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed relapse-free survival (RFS) in AML patients as an acceptable primary endpoint for a potential pivotal randomized control trial



Expect to present updated clinical data in the second half of 2025



Expect to present updated clinical data in the second half of 2025



Advancing preparations for potential registrational Phase 2 trial with possible IND submission anticipated in 2026 based on receipt of additional funding











INB-200 and INB-400 (Autologous Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy for Glioblastoma & Solid Tumors):











Continue to evaluate early clinical data for signs of efficacy and durability



Continue to evaluate early clinical data for signs of efficacy and durability



Report additional findings at upcoming medical meetings in 2025



Report additional findings at upcoming medical meetings in 2025



Seek additional funding sources to advance allogeneic product for glioblastoma and other solid tumors















INB-600 and INB-619 (Gamma-Delta T Cell Engager Targeting CD19 – Oncology & Autoimmune Diseases):











Present preclinical data evaluating potency, expansion potential, and safety profile at medical meetings in the second quarter of 2025



Present preclinical data evaluating potency, expansion potential, and safety profile at medical meetings in the second quarter of 2025



Plan to advance towards IND-enabling studies with additional funding to support future clinical development



Plan to advance towards IND-enabling studies with additional funding to support future clinical development



Exploring partnership and collaboration options to accelerate development of the platform













Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











Research and Development (R&D) expenses:



R&D expenses were $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $4.5 million for the comparable prior year period. R&D expenses were $17.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $16.8 million in the prior year. The change was primarily due to increased clinical trial-related activities for the INB-100 and INB-400 programs and was partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related costs and facility-related and other expenses, in each case as a result of the Company’s pipeline prioritization announced in September 2024.



R&D expenses were $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $4.5 million for the comparable prior year period. R&D expenses were $17.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $16.8 million in the prior year. The change was primarily due to increased clinical trial-related activities for the INB-100 and INB-400 programs and was partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related costs and facility-related and other expenses, in each case as a result of the Company’s pipeline prioritization announced in September 2024.





General and administrative (G&A) expenses:



G&A expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $3.1 million for the comparable prior year period. G&A expenses were $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $13.5 million in the prior year. The change was primarily due to cost savings related to director and officer insurance premiums, professional services, and personnel-related costs, partially offset by an increase in legal and consulting expenses.



G&A expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $3.1 million for the comparable prior year period. G&A expenses were $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $13.5 million in the prior year. The change was primarily due to cost savings related to director and officer insurance premiums, professional services, and personnel-related costs, partially offset by an increase in legal and consulting expenses.





Severance and related charges:



Severance and related charges were $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with zero in the prior year. These were one-time costs related to the September 2024 workforce reduction, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense and severance payments.



Severance and related charges were $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with zero in the prior year. These were one-time costs related to the September 2024 workforce reduction, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense and severance payments.





Net loss:



The company reported a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with a net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted common share, for the comparable prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was $30.7 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $30.0 million, or $1.00 per basic and diluted common share, for the prior year.



The company reported a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with a net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted common share, for the comparable prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was $30.7 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $30.0 million, or $1.00 per basic and diluted common share, for the prior year.





Cash position:



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $11.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $21.3 million as of December 31, 2023. Subsequently, in February 2025, the Company sold common stock under its ATM offering program and had Series C warrants exercised for aggregate net proceeds of $4.1 million.













About IN8bio







IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-100, is focused on AML evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel gamma-delta TCEs for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit



www.IN8bio.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of gamma-delta T cell therapies to continue to exhibit long-term durable remissions in hard-to-treat cancers; IN8bio’s ability to expand pipeline and potential partnership opportunities, including those related to INB-200, INB-400 and INB-600; IN8bio’s ability to drive high-impact programs forward and position for long-term success; the ability of INB-600 to reshape the TCE landscape and to improve durability and safety over existing CD3-targeting TCE therapies; the evaluation of INB-619 in preclinical studies and its applicability for oncology and autoimmune indications; INB-100’s ability to continue to achieve durable remissions in AML patients; IN8bio’s anticipated cash runway; the potential long-term benefits of INB-200; plans to accelerate patient enrollment for INB-100, to complete the expansion cohort in 2025 and to advance preparations for a potential registrational Phase 2 trial; IN8bio’s ability to achieve other anticipated milestones, including expected presentations and data readouts from its trials, enrollment of additional patients in its clinical trials, IND submissions and advancement of clinical development plans; and other statements that are not historical fact. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may be unable to raise additional capital and could be forced to delay, further reduce or to explore other strategic options for certain of our development programs, or even terminate its operations; IN8bio’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; the uncertainty of regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 12, 2024, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



















IN8BIO, INC.









Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except share and per share data)













































December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













Assets



























Current assets

























Cash









$





11,120













$





21,282













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,458

















3,343















Total Current Assets















12,578

















24,625













Non-current assets

























Property and equipment, net













2,858

















3,514













Construction in progress













—

















182













Restricted cash













266

















256













Right-of-use assets - finance leases













1,068

















1,364













Right-of-use assets - operating leases













3,899

















3,513













Other non-current assets













275

















255















Total Non-Current Assets















8,366

















9,084















Total Assets











$





20,944













$





33,709















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Liabilities



























Current liabilities

























Accounts payable









$





389













$





924













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













1,047

















2,955













Short-term finance lease liability













694

















694













Short-term operating lease liability













953

















820















Total Current Liabilities















3,083

















5,393













Long-term finance lease liability













295

















525













Long-term operating lease liability













3,088

















2,854















Total Non-Current Liabilities















3,383

















3,379















Total Liabilities















6,466

















8,772















Commitments and Contingencies





























Stockholders' Equity



























Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023. No shares issued and outstanding













—

















—













Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 490,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 72,483,253 and 43,287,325 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













7

















4













Additional paid-in capital













136,367

















116,152













Accumulated deficit













(121,896





)













(91,219





)











Total Stockholders' Equity















14,478

















24,937















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











$





20,944













$





33,709











































































IN8BIO, INC.









Statements of Operations









(In thousands, except share and per share data)





























































Year Ended









December 31,

























2024













2023











Operating expenses:

























Research and development









$





17,202













$





16,827













General and administrative













12,637

















13,510













Severance and related charges













1,068

















—













Total operating expenses













30,907

















30,337













Interest income













230

















—













Other income













—

















330













Loss from operations













(30,677





)













(30,007





)









Net loss









$





(30,677





)









$





(30,007





)









Net loss per share – basic and diluted









$





(0.57





)









$





(1.00





)









Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted













53,547,030

















29,864,932























































Investors & Company Contacts:







Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH





203.494.7411







gdschulman@in8bio.com







IN8bio, Inc.





Patrick McCall





646.933.5603







pfmccall@IN8bio.com









Media Contact:







Kimberly Ha





KKH Advisors





917.291.5744







kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.