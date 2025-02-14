IN8bio Reports Positive Phase 1 Data For INB-100 In AML Patients

(RTTNews) - IN8bio, Inc. (INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced promising results from its Phase 1 trials of INB-100, an allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia or AML.

The data, presented at the 2025 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy or TCT Meetings, showed that INB-100 demonstrated impressive durability, with no AML relapses observed in any patients over a median follow-up of 20.1 months.

The 1-year progression-free survival or PFS rate stood at 90.9 percent, and the 1-year overall survival or OS rate was 100 percent, surpassing historical controls.

The therapy also displayed a favorable safety profile, with no cytokine release syndrome or CRS, neurotoxicity or ICANS, or dose-limiting toxicities or DLTs observed.

These results highlight INB-100's potential to provide long-term remissions in AML patients post-transplant.

Commenting on the findings, William Ho, CEO of IN8bio, said, "The durability of response and safety profile observed to date with INB-100 support its potential to set a new standard in post-transplant leukemia management."

IN8bio is accelerating patient enrollment for the INB-100 program and expects to complete enrollment of the expansion cohort by 2025.

Currently, INAB is trading at $0.31, down 3.23 percent on the Nasdaq..

