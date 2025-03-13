IN8BIO Earnings Results: $INAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

IN8BIO ($INAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
IN8BIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of IN8BIO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 5,696,202 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,465,063
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 4,628,482 shares (+1064.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,190,445
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,517,227 shares (+269.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,161,830
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC removed 829,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,264
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 600,304 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,398
- SIGMA PLANNING CORP added 190,100 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,893
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 185,919 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,818
