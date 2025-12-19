Markets
INAB

IN8bio Announces Private Placement Financing

December 19, 2025 — 11:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IN8bio, Inc. (INAB), said on Friday, a biopharmaceutical company that's currently in clinical stages and working on T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases announced it had finalized a securities purchase agreement.

This private placement is anticipated to raise around $40.2 million before expenses. The financing, set at market price, includes an initial amount of roughly $20.1 million and involves both new and existing institutional investors as well as company directors and officers.

The net funds from the first closing are expected to support operations through the first half of 2027 and help with the IND-enabling studies for INB-619, in addition to regulatory efforts for the INB-200 and INB-400 glioblastoma programs.

INAB is currently trading at $1.36, down $0.02 or 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.