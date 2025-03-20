IMVT Unlikely to Pursue Batoclimab for MG & CIDP Despite Success

Immunovant IMVT announced top-line data from a late-stage study of its investigational candidate, batoclimab, for myasthenia gravis (MG) and initial results from Period 1 of a mid-stage study of the same candidate for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

IMVT’s Batoclimab Shows Superior Efficacy in MG Patients

The phase III study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of batoclimab in adult patients with moderate to severe MG. Per the data readout, the study met its primary endpoint of mean change from baseline in the MG Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score, used to determine the impact of weekly or bi-monthly doses of batoclimab, in acetylcholine receptor antibody positive (AChR+) patients after 12 weeks.

Immunovant reported that MG patients who received the weekly 680mg subcutaneous dose of batoclimab achieved a 5.6-point improvement in MG-ADL and a 4.7-point improvement was observed in patients receiving the 340mg dose compared to a 3.6-point improvement in the placebo group at week 12. Please note that the MG-ADL score is an 8-item scale that measures the impact of MG symptoms on daily activities like chewing, speaking and breathing.

MG is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that causes muscle weakness and fatigue due to disrupted communication between nerves and muscles. It commonly affects the eyes, face, throat, and limbs, worsening with activity and improving with rest. It is often marked by elevated Immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels. In the phase III study, participants receiving the higher batoclimab doses experienced an average 74% reduction in IgG, while those on the lower dose observed a 64% reduction.

IMVT’s CIDP Study Results of Batoclimab in Detail

The phase IIb study is evaluating batoclimab in CIDP patients whose disease had worsened during standard-of-care treatment. CIDP is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and sensory loss due to damage to the peripheral nerves.

The initial data readout, encompassing pooled data from 73 CIDP patients across all batoclimab dosing cohorts for the run-in Period 1 of the mid-stage study, showed a 1.8-point improvement in the adjusted Inflammatory Neuropathy Cause and Treatment (aINCAT) disability score from baseline at week 12. Notably, 84% of patients with 70% IgG reduction or more, met the response criteria of ≥1-point aINCAT improvement.

IMVT’s Next Plans in Developing a Product for MG and CIDP

Immunovant reported that batoclimab demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, consistent with that observed in prior clinical studies, in both MG and CIDP studies.

Despite the encouraging data readout, IMVT announced that it does not intend to pursue regulatory approval for batoclimab in MG or CIDP. Instead, the company plans to use insights from the batoclimab studies to advance its lead candidate, IMVT-1402, programs. IMVT-1402 is a next-generation FcRn inhibitor.

Immunovant will defer a final decision on batoclimab regulatory submissions until results from the ongoing phase III studies in thyroid eye disease are available.

The company is currently gearing up to initiate potential registrational studies of IMVT-1402 for MG and CIDP, having already received the FDA’s thumbs up for both indications as previously disclosed. Per Immunovant, while the available anti-FcRn class of therapeutics has shown meaningful benefits for MG and CIDP patients, a significant unmet need remains. IMVT-1402, positioned as a potential best-in-class therapy, aims to provide deeper and longer-lasting clinical responses for MG, CIDP and other complex autoimmune diseases.

