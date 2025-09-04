IMVT Stock Up 11% on Upbeat Batoclimab Hyperthyroidism Study Results

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT shares gained 10.8% on Wednesday after the company announced new six-month off-treatment results from a proof-of-concept study evaluating its investigational candidate, batoclimab, in patients with uncontrolled Graves’ disease (GD). Batoclimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting FcRn.

The proof-of-concept study evaluated Immunovant’s batoclimab in patients with active GD who continued to show elevated thyroid hormone levels (hyperthyroidism) despite antithyroid drug (ATD) therapy. In the first 24 weeks of the study, patients were treated with the candidate, who then entered a 24-week off-treatment follow-up period. The primary endpoint was normalization or reduction of thyroid hormone levels (free T3 and T4) without increasing baseline ATD dosage at week 24.

IMVT’s GD Study Data of Batoclimab in Detail

Data readout from Immunovant’s proof-of-concept study showed sustained benefits during the off-treatment period. Of the 21 patients who entered the off-treatment period, approximately 80% (17/21) maintained normalized thyroid hormone levels (T3/T4) throughout the follow-up period, demonstrating strong durability of response over six months.

Among the responders, roughly half (8/17) achieved ATD-free remission, while an additional 30% (5/17) required only minimal ATD doses of 2.5 mg/day. In the proof-of-concept study, batoclimab was well-tolerated and demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, consistent with previous studies of the candidate.

The reported data, which will be presented at an upcoming medical conference, suggest that FcRn blockade may offer a promising therapeutic approach for GD. Per IMVT, the findings demonstrate a potential for disease modification, as several patients achieved durable remission even after treatment withdrawal. If approved by the FDA, batoclimab could represent a significant advance in addressing unmet needs in GD treatment, where current treatment options are limited and not as effective.

IMVT’s GD Program for Lead Candidate IMVT-1402

Immunovant is looking to leverage the batoclimab data for GD to expedite the development of its lead candidate, IMVT-1402, for the same indication. IMVT-1402 is a novel, fully-human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits FcRn.

Immunovant has already initiated two potentially registrational global studies of IMVT-1402 for GD. Both studies are designed to evaluate a 600 mg dose of the candidate for up to 52 weeks. The studies are currently enrolling patients worldwide, with top-line results anticipated in 2027.

