IMV Names Andrew Hall CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IMV Inc. (IMV, IMV.TO) said its Board has appointed Andrew Hall to the role of Chief Executive Office and Director of the Board, effective January 1, 2022. He has more than 20 years of executive experience in biopharmaceuticals and life sciences.

In November, 2020, Andrew Hall was appointed to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer at IMV Inc. In August, 2021, he has appointed as Interim CEO.

Andy Sheldon, Chairman of IMV's Board, said: "The Board and I thank Andrew for his hard work as interim CEO, during which time he gained the trust of both external stakeholders and the company's employees."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.