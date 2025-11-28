Imugene And JW Therapeutics Collaborate On Solid Tumor Therapy

(RTTNews) - Imugene Ltd (IMU.AX) announced that it entered into a co-development partnership with JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (2126.HK), a leading biotechnology firm specializing in cell-based immunotherapies. The collaboration will evaluate the combination of Imugene's oncolytic virus CF33-CD19 (onCARlytics) with JW's Carteyva, a CD19-directed autologous CAR-T cell therapy, for patients with advanced solid tumors.

The program will begin with preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, followed by a Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial conducted exclusively in China at premier CAR-T clinical centers. This novel approach leverages Imugene's CF33-CD19 virus to induce CD19 expression on tumor cells, making them vulnerable to CD19 CAR-T therapies — a groundbreaking "mark and kill" strategy designed to expand CAR-T's reach into solid tumors.

