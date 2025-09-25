IMRX Soars On Pancreatic Cancer Data, PEPG Sets DM1 Splicing Correction Record, CLPT On Watch

(RTTNews) - Several biotech stocks hit new highs during regular trading on Wednesday, with some extending their gains in after-hours trading. While positive trial results in myotonic dystrophy type 1 lifted PepGen in after-hours trading, and updated data from a pancreatic cancer study sent Immuneering sharply higher, they weren't the only names drawing investor interest.

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) saw its stock soar 36% to $2.66 during regular trading on Wednesday, followed by another 134% gain in after-hours trading to $6.23. The rally was driven by encouraging results from its ongoing phase 1 single ascending dose clinical trial for PGN-EDODM1, a treatment for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), dubbed FREEDOM-DM1. According to the study results, in the 15 mg/kg dose cohort of the (SAD) study, a 53.7% mean correction in RNA splicing was observed - a key biomarker in treating DM1. Moreover, all patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort of the FREEDOM-DM1 trial showed improved splicing correction following treatment. Data from the first cohort of FREEDOM2, the company's phase 2 multiple ascending dose clinical trial evaluating PGN-EDODM1 in adult participants with DM1, is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) jumped 42% to $13.13 in extended trading on Wednesday, after the company reported positive updated survival and safety data from its ongoing phase 2a trial of Atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. With a median follow-up of nine months, patients receiving the combination therapy showed an overall survival (OS) rate of 86% and a progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 53%. These outcomes significantly outperform the current standard of care, which typically sees about 47% OS and 29% PFS at 9 months. The company expects regulatory feedback on pivotal trial plans of Atebimetinib in Q4 2025.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company, jumped nearly 12% to $1.15 in after-hours on no specific news. The company is evaluating CMND-100, a proprietary oral drug candidate for Alcohol Use Disorder in a phase 1/2a clinical trial. Last week, the company secured a $10 million securities purchase agreement to explore strategic opportunities.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) is up over 6% at $0.58 in after-hours trading. The company has been provided time until October 29, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum share price requirement.

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) gained 9% during regular trading and rose another 7% after hours, reaching $6.10. The company produces critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. Last month, it reported strong Q2 results, showing growth in both the top and bottom lines. Looking ahead, the company expects to generate $39 million to $42 million in revenue in 2025, up from $37.7 million reported in 2024.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is up over 8% at $2.53 in after-hours. In July of this year, the company shared updated results from its BEACON phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous Briquilimab in adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). The treatment showed strong and rapid disease control in the 240mg and 360mg single-dose groups. Out of 9 participants in these groups, 8 (89%) had a complete response, and 7 (78%) showed noticeable improvement by the second week. However, results from the 240mg every-8-weeks (Q8W) group and the 240mg followed by 180mg Q8W group appeared to be confounded due to issues associated with one specific batch of the drug. An additional 10-12 new patients are being enrolled across the 240mg Q8W and the 240mg/180mg Q8W BEACON cohorts. The company plans to report data from both the new patients added and the redosed patients in late 2025.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) rose 9% to $12.48 in after-hours trading as investors focus on upcoming topline results from the AFFIRM-1 trial. AFFIRM-1 is a phase 3 study evaluating BNC-210, the company's lead candidate, as a first-in-class, fast-acting, "as-needed" treatment for social anxiety disorder (SAD). Earlier this month, the trial reached its target enrollment of 332 participants, and topline data are expected in early Q4 2025.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) surged over 58% in regular trading on Wednesday and gained another 7% after hours, reaching $20.72, on no specific news. Earlier this month, its ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System received FDA clearance to include 1.5T MRI guidance in addition to the previously cleared 3T MRI guidance. This expanded labelling paves the way to significantly increase ClearPoint Prism's market opportunity within the United States, where 1.5T MRI systems account for approximately 60% of clinical use. The company began commercializing the Prism system - a laser ablation therapy for neurological conditions - in 2022.

