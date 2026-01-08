IMRX Reports 12-Month Survival Of 64% In First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients; But Stock Plunges

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) announced positive updated results from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of Atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. Despite the encouraging results, the stock plunged over 23% in overnight trading to $6.40.

The study reported a 64% overall survival rate at 12 months, compared to approximately 35% historically observed with gemcitabine/ nab-paclitaxel alone.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most lethal malignancies, with five-year survival rates below 12%. Standard chemotherapy regimens including gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, have limited durability, underscoring the need for novel approaches.

Atebimetinib, a selective MEK inhibitor designed to block MAPK pathway signaling, is being developed to improve outcomes in this setting.

In the Phase 2a study, 34 patients with first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer received Atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP). The trial evaluated overall survival, progression-free survival, and safety.

At the time of data cutoff, median overall survival had not been reached, while median progression-free survival was 8.5 months. The safety profile was consistent with expectations, with no new signal observed.

Immuneering plans to advance Atebimetinib into a pivotal Phase 3 trial, MAPKeeper 301, in mid-2026. The proposed study will enroll first-line pancreatic cancer patients to confirm survival benefits and potentially establish Atebimetinib as a new standard of care. The company also intends to expand development into other RAS-driven solid tumours, reflecting the broader potential of its oncology pipeline.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents of $227.6 million, providing sufficient resources to fund operations into 2029.

IMRX has traded between $1.10 and $10.08 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $8.33, up 23.96% and fell in the overnight trading to $6.38, down 23.41%.

