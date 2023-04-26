Improving the Client Experience with Model Portfolios

Josh Schwaber discussed how model portfolios can help improve the client experience in a recent article for InvestmentNews.

The biggest benefit is that it allows advisors more time to spend with clients to understand their needs and goals rather than portfolio management. After all, an advisors’ long-term success is dependent on retaining and attracting clients.

However, many clients fail at this critical step and don’t establish trust with their clients. Further, they aren’t successful at giving advice that applies to financial health from a holistic perspective and instead focus on investment recommendations.

Model portfolios are a great solution to this dilemma as it allows advisors to spend more time on clients and their needs. They also allow advisors to grow their practices to a bigger size due to standardization and the consistent analytics offered by model portfolios.

Further, model portfolios lead to less time spent on managing portfolios, yet there is no tradeoff in terms of returns. They allow advisors to leverage institutional resources, while still allowing for customization to account for a client’s specific goals.

Overall, model portfolios allow clients to grow their practices to an even larger size with no tradeoff in terms of client service.

Finsum: Model portfolios are an invaluable tool to help advisors grow their practice, while still maximizing time spent on understanding and serving clients.

clients

advisors

model portfolios

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.