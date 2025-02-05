Important Factors to Watch Ahead of BP's Q4 Earnings Release

BP plc BP is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 11.

Let us delve into the factors that are anticipated to have affected this integrated energy major’s quarterly performance. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing BP’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings of 83 cents per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents but declined from the year-ago reported figure of $1.15.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher liquid production and stronger retail fuel margins. However, the positives were partially offset by lower realized commodity prices and weaker refining margins.

BP’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the same twice, delivering an average surprise of 1.86%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 56 cents has witnessed no upward movement and three downward revisions over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a 47.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $57.7 billion indicates a 9.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average monthly price of West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $71.99 per barrel in October 2024, $69.95 in November and $70.12 in December. While these prices were solid and stable, they remained lower than those in the same quarter of the previous year.

On the production side, BP has warned investors about weaker fourth-quarter results due to declining oil and gas output, lower refining margins and trading challenges. The company anticipates a $300-million hit to profits from weaker refining margins and maintenance activities. Additionally, BP expects its oil production and operations unit to see a $200-$400 million decline, exacerbated by falling production levels and an oversupply from new refineries in Asia and Africa.

As a result, lower commodity prices and reduced production are likely to have weighed on BP’s bottom line in the quarter under review.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for BP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: BP’s Earnings ESP is -13.71%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at earnings of 49 cents while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at earnings of 56 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

