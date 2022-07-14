Implied XRLV Analyst Target Price: $52

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XRLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $52.37 per unit.

With XRLV trading at a recent price near $46.22 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.31% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XRLV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH). Although MMC has traded at a recent price of $151.59/share, the average analyst target is 17.69% higher at $178.40/share. Similarly, AIZ has 17.46% upside from the recent share price of $174.53 if the average analyst target price of $205.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UNH to reach a target price of $569.45/share, which is 13.61% above the recent price of $501.24. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MMC, AIZ, and UNH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF XRLV $46.22 $52.37 13.31% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. MMC $151.59 $178.40 17.69% Assurant Inc AIZ $174.53 $205.00 17.46% UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH $501.24 $569.45 13.61%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.