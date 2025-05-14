Implied WTV Analyst Target Price: $93

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund ETF (Symbol: WTV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $93.14 per unit.

With WTV trading at a recent price near $84.10 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.75% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of WTV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ). Although HRB has traded at a recent price of $56.95/share, the average analyst target is 12.38% higher at $64.00/share. Similarly, PNW has 11.04% upside from the recent share price of $89.08 if the average analyst target price of $98.92/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MDLZ to reach a target price of $71.17/share, which is 10.95% above the recent price of $64.14. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HRB, PNW, and MDLZ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund ETF WTV $84.10 $93.14 10.75% H & R Block, Inc. HRB $56.95 $64.00 12.38% Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW $89.08 $98.92 11.04% Mondelez International Inc MDLZ $64.14 $71.17 10.95%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

