Implied USMF Analyst Target Price: $46

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund ETF (Symbol: USMF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $45.98 per unit.

With USMF trading at a recent price near $40.89 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.44% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of USMF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: CCSI), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), and Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM). Although CCSI has traded at a recent price of $56.78/share, the average analyst target is 32.09% higher at $75.00/share. Similarly, TTWO has 28.56% upside from the recent share price of $165.60 if the average analyst target price of $212.89/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AKAM to reach a target price of $134.30/share, which is 18.84% above the recent price of $113.01. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CCSI, TTWO, and AKAM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund ETF USMF $40.89 $45.98 12.44% CCSI $56.78 $75.00 32.09% Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO $165.60 $212.89 28.56% Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM $113.01 $134.30 18.84%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

