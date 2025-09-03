Implied QQH Analyst Target Price: $77

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (Symbol: QQH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $76.91 per unit.

With QQH trading at a recent price near $69.96 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.94% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QQH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC). Although CCEP has traded at a recent price of $87.43/share, the average analyst target is 11.40% higher at $97.40/share. Similarly, SNPS has 10.24% upside from the recent share price of $592.01 if the average analyst target price of $652.63/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KLAC to reach a target price of $930.62/share, which is 10.01% above the recent price of $845.96. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CCEP, SNPS, and KLAC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target HCM Defender 100 Index ETF QQH $69.96 $76.91 9.94% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc CCEP $87.43 $97.40 11.40% Synopsys Inc SNPS $592.01 $652.63 10.24% KLA Corp KLAC $845.96 $930.62 10.01%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

