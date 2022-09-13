Implied PTH Analyst Target Price: $169

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (Symbol: PTH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $168.79 per unit.

With PTH trading at a recent price near $136.05 per unit, that means that analysts see 24.06% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PTH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI), Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY), and Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS). Although ITCI has traded at a recent price of $53.12/share, the average analyst target is 28.70% higher at $68.36/share. Similarly, HRMY has 28.22% upside from the recent share price of $47.38 if the average analyst target price of $60.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ALKS to reach a target price of $30.18/share, which is 24.61% above the recent price of $24.22. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ITCI, HRMY, and ALKS:

Combined, ITCI, HRMY, and ALKS represent 6.21% of the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF PTH $136.05 $168.79 24.06% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI $53.12 $68.36 28.70% Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc HRMY $47.38 $60.75 28.22% Alkermes plc ALKS $24.22 $30.18 24.61%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

