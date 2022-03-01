Implied PEJ Analyst Target Price: $57

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (Symbol: PEJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $57.06 per unit.

With PEJ trading at a recent price near $48.32 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.10% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PEJ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: BROS), Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB), and Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN). Although BROS has traded at a recent price of $48.21/share, the average analyst target is 41.05% higher at $68.00/share. Similarly, EB has 29.05% upside from the recent share price of $15.11 if the average analyst target price of $19.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GDEN to reach a target price of $69.20/share, which is 21.55% above the recent price of $56.93. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BROS, EB, and GDEN:

Combined, BROS, EB, and GDEN represent 7.97% of the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF PEJ $48.32 $57.06 18.10% BROS $48.21 $68.00 41.05% Eventbrite Inc EB $15.11 $19.50 29.05% Golden Entertainment Inc GDEN $56.93 $69.20 21.55%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

