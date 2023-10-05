Implied MGV Analyst Target Price: $119

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $118.99 per unit.

With MGV trading at a recent price near $99.58 per unit, that means that analysts see 19.49% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MGV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D). Although T has traded at a recent price of $14.65/share, the average analyst target is 39.08% higher at $20.38/share. Similarly, JCI has 36.67% upside from the recent share price of $52.16 if the average analyst target price of $71.28/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting D to reach a target price of $55.31/share, which is 31.78% above the recent price of $41.97. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of T, JCI, and D:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF MGV $99.58 $118.99 19.49% AT&T Inc T $14.65 $20.38 39.08% Johnson Controls International plc JCI $52.16 $71.28 36.67% Dominion Energy Inc D $41.97 $55.31 31.78%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

