Implied MGC Analyst Target Price: $177

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $177.44 per unit.

With MGC trading at a recent price near $155.07 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.43% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MGC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), and Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $61.09/share, the average analyst target is 22.39% higher at $74.77/share. Similarly, UBER has 20.81% upside from the recent share price of $47.75 if the average analyst target price of $57.69/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UNP to reach a target price of $242.86/share, which is 14.48% above the recent price of $212.13. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, UBER, and UNP:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mega Cap ETF MGC $155.07 $177.44 14.43% KKR & Co Inc KKR $61.09 $74.77 22.39% Uber Technologies Inc UBER $47.75 $57.69 20.81% Union Pacific Corp UNP $212.13 $242.86 14.48%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

