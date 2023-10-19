Implied IYW Analyst Target Price: $125

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (Symbol: IYW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $125.16 per unit.

With IYW trading at a recent price near $107.57 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.36% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IYW's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), and DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC). Although DNB has traded at a recent price of $9.72/share, the average analyst target is 56.03% higher at $15.17/share. Similarly, GDDY has 20.08% upside from the recent share price of $75.99 if the average analyst target price of $91.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DXC to reach a target price of $24.40/share, which is 16.69% above the recent price of $20.91. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DNB, GDDY, and DXC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW $107.57 $125.16 16.36% Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB $9.72 $15.17 56.03% GoDaddy Inc GDDY $75.99 $91.25 20.08% DXC Technology Co DXC $20.91 $24.40 16.69%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

