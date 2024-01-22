Implied ITA Analyst Target Price: $134

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $134.38 per unit.

With ITA trading at a recent price near $121.71 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.41% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ITA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI), HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD). Although SWBI has traded at a recent price of $13.13/share, the average analyst target is 29.47% higher at $17.00/share. Similarly, HEI has 14.57% upside from the recent share price of $176.38 if the average analyst target price of $202.08/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GD to reach a target price of $276.64/share, which is 10.95% above the recent price of $249.34. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SWBI, HEI, and GD:

Combined, SWBI, HEI, and GD represent 6.39% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA $121.71 $134.38 10.41% Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI $13.13 $17.00 29.47% HEICO Corp HEI $176.38 $202.08 14.57% General Dynamics Corp GD $249.34 $276.64 10.95%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

