Implied IJT Analyst Target Price: $143

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $142.88 per unit.

With IJT trading at a recent price near $126.09 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.31% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJT's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are N-able Inc (Symbol: NABL), Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS), and Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF). Although NABL has traded at a recent price of $12.40/share, the average analyst target is 25.00% higher at $15.50/share. Similarly, AGYS has 20.48% upside from the recent share price of $83.00 if the average analyst target price of $100.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AMSF to reach a target price of $53.33/share, which is 17.06% above the recent price of $45.56. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NABL, AGYS, and AMSF:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF IJT $126.09 $142.88 13.31% N-able Inc NABL $12.40 $15.50 25.00% Agilysys Inc AGYS $83.00 $100.00 20.48% Amerisafe Inc AMSF $45.56 $53.33 17.06%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

