Implied EZM Analyst Target Price: $70

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF (Symbol: EZM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $70.13 per unit.

With EZM trading at a recent price near $60.45 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.01% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EZM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Symbol: TPH), and Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA). Although WD has traded at a recent price of $66.91/share, the average analyst target is 49.45% higher at $100.00/share. Similarly, TPH has 32.87% upside from the recent share price of $29.89 if the average analyst target price of $39.71/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting VOYA to reach a target price of $79.50/share, which is 19.48% above the recent price of $66.54. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WD, TPH, and VOYA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF EZM $60.45 $70.13 16.01% Walker & Dunlop Inc WD $66.91 $100.00 49.45% Tri Pointe Homes Inc TPH $29.89 $39.71 32.87% Voya Financial Inc VOYA $66.54 $79.50 19.48%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

