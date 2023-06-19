Implied EPS Analyst Target Price: $51

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EPS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $51.35 per unit.

With EPS trading at a recent price near $46.60 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.18% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EPS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA). Although GLPI has traded at a recent price of $49.83/share, the average analyst target is 13.18% higher at $56.40/share. Similarly, BILL has 12.05% upside from the recent share price of $111.26 if the average analyst target price of $124.67/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MA to reach a target price of $420.79/share, which is 11.75% above the recent price of $376.53. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLPI, BILL, and MA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF EPS $46.60 $51.35 10.18% Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc GLPI $49.83 $56.40 13.18% BILL Holdings Inc BILL $111.26 $124.67 12.05% Mastercard Inc MA $376.53 $420.79 11.75%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

