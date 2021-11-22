Implied EES Analyst Target Price: $59

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EES), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $59.04 per unit.

With EES trading at a recent price near $52.52 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.41% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EES's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Co-Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: CODX), Five Star Senior Living Inc (Symbol: FVE), and Mesa Air Group Inc (Symbol: MESA). Although CODX has traded at a recent price of $8.95/share, the average analyst target is 145.81% higher at $22.00/share. Similarly, FVE has 83.10% upside from the recent share price of $3.55 if the average analyst target price of $6.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MESA to reach a target price of $14.12/share, which is 80.86% above the recent price of $7.81. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CODX, FVE, and MESA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF EES $52.52 $59.04 12.41% Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX $8.95 $22.00 145.81% Five Star Senior Living Inc FVE $3.55 $6.50 83.10% Mesa Air Group Inc MESA $7.81 $14.12 80.86%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.