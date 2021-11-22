Implied EES Analyst Target Price: $59

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EES), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $59.04 per unit.
With EES trading at a recent price near $52.52 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.41% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EES's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Co-Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: CODX), Five Star Senior Living Inc (Symbol: FVE), and Mesa Air Group Inc (Symbol: MESA). Although CODX has traded at a recent price of $8.95/share, the average analyst target is 145.81% higher at $22.00/share. Similarly, FVE has 83.10% upside from the recent share price of $3.55 if the average analyst target price of $6.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MESA to reach a target price of $14.12/share, which is 80.86% above the recent price of $7.81. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CODX, FVE, and MESA:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF
|EES
|$52.52
|$59.04
|12.41%
|Co-Diagnostics Inc
|CODX
|$8.95
|$22.00
|145.81%
|Five Star Senior Living Inc
|FVE
|$3.55
|$6.50
|83.10%
|Mesa Air Group Inc
|MESA
|$7.81
|$14.12
|80.86%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
