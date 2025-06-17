Implied DVY Analyst Target Price: $145

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $144.70 per unit.

With DVY trading at a recent price near $130.68 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of DVY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC). Although HRB has traded at a recent price of $54.85/share, the average analyst target is 13.04% higher at $62.00/share. Similarly, UBSI has 12.51% upside from the recent share price of $34.96 if the average analyst target price of $39.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EXC to reach a target price of $47.75/share, which is 11.88% above the recent price of $42.68. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HRB, UBSI, and EXC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY $130.68 $144.70 10.73% H & R Block, Inc. HRB $54.85 $62.00 13.04% United Bankshares Inc UBSI $34.96 $39.33 12.51% Exelon Corp EXC $42.68 $47.75 11.88%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

